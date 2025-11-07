The Michigan Review
#2 Michigan Makes Big Ten History: Secures Win #21 vs Penn State
By: Michael Haig
Feb 9
•
The Michigan Review
January 2026
Michigan Rallies to Stun #5 Nebraska, Sets Sights on #7 Michigan State
By: Michael Haig
Jan 29
•
The Michigan Review
1
November 2025
Halloween Terror Attack in Dearborn Foiled: “Jumped the Gun” or Just in Time?
By David Mazur
Nov 7, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
H.R. McMaster: America’s Greatest Threat Is Its Own Weakness
By Jessica Finney
Nov 5, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
“Home is Everywhere”: Malala Reflects on her Journey at Michigan
By Luca Desanto
Nov 4, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
October 2025
He was the Most Hyped Recruit in College Football. Has Bryce Underwood Met his High Expectations?
By Hayden Suslow
Oct 24, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
The Review Room: A Conversation with Robert Doar
Episode 1
Oct 20, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
46:09
The Review Room: A Conversation with Eric Veal Jr
Episode 2
Oct 20, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
15:47
Marijuana: High Market Potential but Blunted Profits
By Isaac Gardner
Oct 1, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
September 2025
Dearborn Mayor Tells Christian Minister: “You are not Welcome Here”
By Peter Hnin
Sep 24, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
1
NatCon Day 3: The Future of the West?
By Luca Desanto
Sep 20, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
NatCon Day 2: Meet the Power Players of the Trump Administration
By Luca Desanto
Sep 20, 2025
•
The Michigan Review
