Photo Credit: Michigan Men’s Basketball Instagram

Saturday, April 4th marks the University of Michigan’s ninth ever Final Four matchup. The team has not scaled the mountain since 2018, where, thanks to the efforts of Charles Matthews and NBA star Mortiz Wagner, Michigan bested Loyola Chicago 69-57 to return to the National Championship game for its seventh time in program history. Now, the Wolverines return to college basketball’s biggest stage with a chance to replicate that success, and potentially punch their ticket to the Final.

The University of Arizona Wildcats are 36-2 over the course of the regular season, logging just one more win than the Wolverines. On paper, this is as even as a match-up gets. Arizona has been extremely dominant offensively. Over the season they have averaged roughly 82 points per game, compared to Michigan’s 74, while allowing 70, compared to Michigan’s 66. Whoever controls the tempo early will come out on top.

Michigan is coming into this game with a slight edge according to most analysts, with bettors putting them as 1.5 point favorites. Since almost every one of our players is matched up perfectly, this game will come down to the margins.

At the center of Arizona’s attack is Caleb Love, a player who can singlehandedly dictate the momentum of the game. He is inconsistent, but if he gets hot, Michigan will need to try everything they can to limit his touches and pressure him into rushed passes and shots. If Love gets comfortable early, Arizona’s offense can quickly become overwhelming.

While much of the attention will be on Arizona’s firepower, Michigan’s ability to match that production lies in the versatility and balance of our own players.

Yaxel Lendeborg will be crucial for this matchup. He brings a physicality that Arizona will not be able to defend against. His ability to rebound, defend multiple positions, and finish through contact gives us a reliable, efficient, and effective gunman that can be relied on throughout the game. If he can hold his own on the glass and limit second-chance opportunities, one of Arizona’s main strengths will be neutralized.

For Michigan, the formula is clear. Their biggest challenges throughout the season have been turnovers and inconsistent three-point shooting. Against a team like Arizona, those weaknesses become even more critical. Live-ball turnovers could fuel Arizona’s transition game, while cold shooting from beyond the arc would allow the Wildcats to pack the paint and control rebounds.

On the flip-side, Michigan has distinct advantages. Their defensive efficiency and ability to stay composed in late-game situations give them a strong foundation in close contests. They have consistently shown the ability to grind out wins, even when the shooting game falters. In a Final Four setting, where the nerves and the pressure is tangible, that composure could be what decides the matchup. Dusty May’s side brings an experience in clutch moments…which will prove extremely valuable on the biggest stage.

Rebounding will also play a major role. Arizona’s physical presence inside gives them an edge on second-chance opportunities, and if Michigan fails to box out effectively, those extra possessions could swing the game. At the same time, if Michigan can neutralize that advantage and limit Arizona to one shot per possession, they significantly increase their chances of controlling tempo.

Ultimately, this matchup is about margins. One or two key turnovers, an accidental brick or two, or a single defensive stop in the final minutes could determine who advances. Michigan’s path to victory is simple in theory but difficult in execution: protect the ball, control the pace, and capitalize on open shots. If they can do that, then this game is more than winnable.

There is also a larger narrative surrounding this Michigan team. While the program has consistently reached the sport’s biggest stages, converting those opportunities into championships has been a challenge. Michigan has appeared in the national championship game seven times in its history, but has secured just one title.

That history adds an extra layer of urgency to this run. For this group, it is not just about reaching the championship. This team has an opportunity to rewrite the narrative that has followed Michigan for decades. A win over Arizona would not only send Michigan back to the title game, but also give the Wolverines a chance to write a new story for the program.