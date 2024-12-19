Our History

The Michigan Review is an independent, student-run journal dedicated to reporting on campus affairs and featuring unique voices at the University of Michigan. Our goal is to broaden university dialogue by providing the student body with an alternate news outlet. We publish uninfluenced, non-partisan university news and uncensored student opinions that you won’t find anywhere else. Our team of editors works hard to publish contributions to subjects in Economy, Law, Politics, Campus News, and Sports.

The Michigan Review was founded in 1982 by Thomas Fous and Ronald J. Stefanski. “Nurtured by a generation of idealists,” our founders sought to pierce a campus establishment stagnant since the 1960s with a dissenting, counterculture narrative. Ignited to mesh rational order with the spirit of reform, our founders and their successors were able to make their mark on UM’s history. The Michigan Review stood against the University of Michigan’s speech code, which was then struck down as unconstitutional by federal courts in 1999. In 2006, The Michigan Review played an important role in covering the Michigan Civil Rights Initiative, a ballot initiative passed in 2006 that bans the use of racial and gender preferences in the state of Michigan. Staff for The Michigan Review have garnered widespread attention for their efforts, including through interviews on national and international news and articles published in national outlets like the National Review, the Christian Science Monitor, and The American Spectator.

Review alumni have achieved success in the national arena, working for media outlets including the National Review, The Weekly Standard, The American Spectator, The Hill, and Investor’s Business Daily; and writing speeches for President George W. Bush.

Contact Us

You can reach out to us by emailing michiganreviewteam@gmail.com or messaging below for any comments, concerns, tips, or opportunities!

Message The Michigan Review

Join the Team!

Our student organization offers premier opportunities for aspiring journalists, editors, photographers, podcasters, YouTubers, and social media influencers. From free press passes to Michigan Football games to exclusive events with D.C. changemakers, The Review offers top-quality professional development and networking opportunities for its staff. Join the team today to join a community of dedicated investigators and policy researchers - and get published writing what you love!

Application Form

All applicants must be students or incoming students of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Review is not affiliated with any political party or university political group.

The mission of The Michigan Review is to empower a wide range of alternative voices to strengthen campus dialogue. Therefore, opinions expressed in articles belong solely to the writers and not to the Michigan Review staff.

The opinions of authors expressed in this publication and on this website do not reflect those of advertisers, the University of Michigan, or the publication itself.