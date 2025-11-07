Art created by The Michigan Review

FBI agents executed a Halloween day raid on several homes and a storage unit in Dearborn and Inkster, stopping what prosecutors described as an ISIS inspired attack on Halloween day. Mohamed Ali (20) and Majed Mahmoud (20) were charged with receiving and transferring guns and ammunition for terrorism. Both stand accused of plotting attacks against LGBTQ+ bars in Ferndale.

The Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force monitored digital communication, including encrypted WhatsApp chats, and then executed warrants on October 31st, according to court documents.

By November 5th, three more teenagers were arrested in relation to the Halloween plot—Ayob Nasser (19) from Michigan and two 19-year-olds in New Jersey.



This Dearborn case captures law enforcement’s post-9/11 prevention model in action. Authorities acted on credible online information before violence could happen by moving on encrypted chats pointing to a Halloween weekend attack, according to Politico.

The Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force worked with state and federal partners to act quickly. FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X that agents had stopped a possible terrorist attack and praised the teamwork across agencies.

The decision to raid on October 31, based on fast-moving intelligence, prevented harm and showed that coordination and monitoring can save lives. The disruption avoided civilian harm, showing how time-sensitive intelligence can help the system work as intended.

Prosecutors used a layered charging approach common in preemptive counterterrorism cases, as seen in this case’s court documents. They first charged defendants with a firearms transfer conspiracy before adding material support to ISIS counts against Ali, Mahmoud, and Nasser.

The state’s strategy in a layered charging approach is to hold suspects quickly on gun charges, then add broader charges as digital and forensic evidence emerges.

Defense attorneys argue that the government overreached. Spokesmen claim the young men were gamers talking tough online, not would-be attackers, and argue the FBI “jumped the gun” in charging the suspects.

One key point of contention in the plot’s discovery was the interception of encrypted WhatsApp messages from the suspects. Encrypted messages can conceal planning details from oversight while still leaving digital trails accessible through warrants.

But the same tools that allow investigators to trace threats can also blur the line between vigilance and surveillance, and a reliance on encrypted message interception raises privacy questions among many. When does monitoring private chats become justified to protect communities, and when does surveillance cross the line into over-policing?

The Dearborn case demonstrates that early intervention and shrewd legal instruments can prevent violence before it occurs. It also serves as a reminder that there are tradeoffs to prevention. To protect the public, investigators require rapid access to online evidence in an increasingly digital age, but courts, legislatures, and communities must guard against overreach and maintain privacy.

As the case progresses, the true test will be whether law enforcement can properly balance both of these goals: being powerful enough to disrupt dangers while being cautious enough to protect privacy rights.

David Mazur is a politics writer for The Michigan Review. He is an undergraduate at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor studying computer science.