Photo from: Mlive

At first, the two Big 10 powerhouses started the game trading blows. However, seven minutes into the game, Michigan went on a tear. They completed a 15-0 run over three minutes, and our Wolverines never looked back.

Michigan went on to win 91-80 over No. 7 Purdue in Mackey Arena. This was an impressive victory from the Wolverines, marking its first as the AP No. 1 team, and its third win over top-10 teams.

Nine players played minutes for Michigan on Tuesday, and all nine of them scored. Elliott Cadeau led the team with 17 points and 7 assists, while Aday Mara and Morez Johnson recorded a double-double.

This win was again an example of the incredible depth that Michigan has this year. Six players scored in double figures, and the team as a whole shot a scorching 57% from the 3-point line, hitting thirteen shots from distance.

Purdue star point guard Braden Smith was held scoreless in the first half, seeming to be affected by the size and length that Michigan provides on the perimeter. Purdue was led by Trey Kaufman-Renn, scoring 27 points despite Michigan’s defense holding him to sub-par efficiency.

Impressive Offensive Performance

If Michigan continues to shoot the way they did on Tuesday, they will be nearly impossible to take down. The trio of Elliott Cadeau, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Trey McKenney all hit three 3-pointers each, while four other Michigan players added another one each.

This offensive performance was the catalyst for Michigan to experience the success they had Tuesday, and should have the Wolverines’ confidence sky high going into the rest of the season.

When Michigan is able to pair this outside shooting with the quality in the frontcourt they possess, it becomes increasingly challenging to slow down the offensive attack. This is paired with the fact that you never know who will be Michigan’s best offensive player on any given night.

Aday Mara was effective in the minutes he played, but only played 18 minutes, eventually fouling out. When a star player like Mara has foul trouble, it would spell trouble for most teams in the nation. Michigan is different though, as they have quality players throughout the lineup, and don’t miss a beat if one of them has an off night.

Overall, it was spectacular to watch the Michigan offense thriving on Tuesday, and I can’t wait to watch this team continue the season, on its goal to bring home the national championship to Ann Arbor.

Duke on Saturday

Michigan’s win over Purdue is a perfect setup for Saturday’s showdown against No. 3 Duke. This matchup will be one of the most anticipated games of the college basketball season, and could very well be a preview of the national championship later in April.

Michigan’s depth will come up against the star power of Duke, featuring Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans. The matchup between Yaxel Lendeborg and Boozer will be fascinating, and it will be interesting to see how many possessions we get to see those two go head-to-head.

The matchup vs. Duke will be played this Saturday in Washington D.C. at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.