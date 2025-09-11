Charles James Kirk, only 31, was taken prematurely by an assassin's bullet this September 10th, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Erika, two young children, and the fruits of his grassroots movement.

While the killer and their motive remain uncertain at this time, it stands abundantly clear that Mr. Kirk’s efforts have inspired, and will continue to inspire, the next generation of conservatives.

Armed with only an idea, an eighteen-year-old Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA). He created TPUSA to reach out to conservative college students at liberal institutions, banding together the minority voice on campus and holding political academia accountable.

Under his 13 years of leadership and until his death, he grew TPUSA into a multimillion-dollar organization branching out across over 850 campuses. It undoubtedly was buoyed by Charlie Kirk’s country-wide tours, where he would famously take questions from and debate students across the political spectrum.

Fans appreciated his dry wit and principled defenses of conservative principles under pressure. He gained a strong reputation in Republican circles for daring to engage on college campuses, where liberal-progressive politics dominated.

Truly, his activity on campuses inspired conservative students—by all accounts, he was an eager, encouraging supporter of those he met with. Mr. Kirk will be remembered for his support by the thousands of conservative students to have shared a conversation with him.

His influence among Gen-Z elevated his importance in the Republican party. By 2024, Charlie Kirk was a strong ally of the Trump family and a powerful fundraiser and campaigner. His grassroots efforts turned out many college students to the polls, helping President Donald Trump flip the young male vote and shift the overall 18-24 voting demographic by 10 points.

Charlie Kirk was a gifted political activist, a bold leader, and a devoted husband and father. He was polarizing because he dared to stand for his principles, no matter the crowd. Just about everyone, to his left and right, could find points of disagreement with his views because he was man enough to share them.

Most charming was his commitment to spirited debate. In a time of rising political tensions and omens of political violence, Charlie Kirk preached free speech and open dialogue. Surely among the factions of the right, but also among the general body politic, he cobbled together forums of diverse thought.

May we all carry Mr. Kirk’s vision of open dialogue forward. May he rest in peace.

About the Author

Rob Gioia is the president of The Michigan Review (2024-present).