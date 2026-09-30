Photo credit: Michigan Men’s Football Instagram

The Michigan Wolverines hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Top 25 matchup at the Big House on Saturday. Michigan was looking to build on a 3-0 start and move one step closer to the College Football Playoff. However, those hopes took a major hit after the Hawkeyes rallied to win 20-19 on a game-winning touchdown as time expired.

For the majority of the game, Michigan dominated Iowa. They were averaging nearly 4 yards per carry and Bryce Underwood had his best game of the season, throwing for 276 yards and 2 TDs. JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh both had 100+ yards receiving, with Buchanan finding the end zone twice.

Unfortunately, mistakes plagued the Wolverines throughout the day, which prevented the domination from reflecting on the scoreboard. After Michigan’s first touchdown, Iowa’s Braeden Jackson ran the ensuing kickoff back 99 yards for the score. In the 3rd quarter, Bryce Underwood threw a red-zone interception on a miscommunication with the receiver that cost the Wolverines points. On the next offensive possession, the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize near the goal line and had to settle for a 22-yard field goal.

Michigan found itself down 14-13 in the 4th quarter before Underwood dropped a dime to Buchanan for a 49-yard touchdown. The Wolverines attempted the 2-point conversion, but Underwood’s pass was tipped at the line, meaning the score was 19-14 in favor of Michigan.

Iowa would go on to miss a 51-yard field goal with under 3 minutes to play, giving Michigan the chance to run down the clock and seal the win with a couple of first downs. After two short runs, Michigan faced a 3rd and 5 near midfield. The Wolverines decided to run the ball a third time, running the clock down to the 2-minute warning, but not converting the first down.

Many fans were frustrated with the conservative decision to not attempt a pass on that 3rd down, and even Bryce Underwood appeared frustrated on the sidelines after Michigan was forced to punt the ball back and give Iowa another chance in the game. However, Michigan’s defense had been solid throughout the game, and just needed one more stop to secure the victory.

Iowa got the ball back with 1:46 to play, with one timeout and needing a touchdown to win the game. The first key play on this drive came on a 3rd and 12 on the Iowa 40 yard line. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown dropped back, and threw a deep pass to the sideline that fell incomplete. The officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness on Michigan’s Zeke Berry, who pushed the Iowa receiver after the play.

Two incompletions later, Iowa faced a 3rd and 10 from the Michigan 45-yard line with 11 seconds on the clock. Brown threw a pass across the middle of the field that got tipped high into the air before being caught by an Iowa receiver at the 16-yard line. With 2 seconds left, Iowa didn’t even have time to spike it, due to the rule that 2 seconds have to come off for a spike. Instead, an injury to Michigan’s John Henry Daley stopped the clock, giving Iowa one play to win the game.

The Hawkeyes would capitalize on this opportunity, with Hank Brown throwing a back shoulder touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee as time expired. This brought flashbacks to Michigan’s Week 1 victory over Western Michigan, although the outcome went the other way this time.

Season Outlook

The Wolverines are now 3-1 and have been knocked out of the Top 25 for a second time this season. Michigan’s wins over Oklahoma and Western Michigan also don’t look quite as strong, with both teams suffering significant losses this weekend.

At a record of 3-1, Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff has become more difficult, especially considering the remaining schedule. Michigan still has to host Penn State, Michigan State, UCLA, and the reigning champion Indiana, while traveling to Minnesota, Rutgers, Oregon, and Ohio State.

The Wolverines showed more promise offensively this weekend, but they will have to cut back the mistakes that have been costly this season if they hope to make a run over the rest of the season. Michigan travels to Minnesota next Saturday before getting a bye the following week. The Wolverines will look to bounce back before the bye week, giving them time to prepare for the rest of the season.