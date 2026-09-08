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UNITE Report By Jayden Walker's avatar
UNITE Report By Jayden Walker
Sep 16

Michigan's read on this is right. Selling equity to plug a cash flow gap always looks smart in year 1 and terrible in year 5, once the private partner wants their return and you've lost control of ticketing and media rights for good. NIL pressure is real, but that's an operating problem - you don't fix it by giving away the asset.

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