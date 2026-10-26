Photo credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

On August 4th, 2026, Abdul El-Sayed overcame perhaps the greatest spending disparity in a Michigan Senate primary. Haley Stevens was reported to have spent nearly 8 times as much as El-Sayed over the entirety of the campaign, making his 1% victory incredibly impressive. In races like these, spending disparities this large almost always guarantee a win for the bigger spender. So how did El-Sayed win?

His first and most important step was to separate himself from the democratic establishment in the eyes of voters. There is currently a deep fatigue with the extreme ideological pushes from the left, which has caused many traditionally blue voters to begin voting more centrist, even if that means voting across the ballot. In this way, many registered Democrats are searching for another candidate to support true leftist values. El-Sayed fit that role perfectly.

He ran on two main issues: a rejection of traditional political maneuvering, calling for strict regulations on campaign spending and private contributions, and secondly, “Medicare for all”, both with the intent of “[putting] money back in your pocket.” This is a significant shift from the current left-leaning prioritization of values. Generally, the democratic party works to incrementally repair the current healthcare system, with only the more extreme calling for institutional overhaul. Additionally, his views on political spending were reflected perfectly in how he ran his campaign, using the exorbitant spending disparity between him and Stevens as a physical argument of the current system’s faults.

This separation from the main party allowed him to pull voters who were fed up with how current liberal politics were being run. El-Sayed polled especially well with young and highly educated voters, signaling a shift in the loyalties of traditionally democratic voters, as the voter base moved more leftward.

However, the very element that allowed him to defeat the establishment may very well cost him the general election, or at least that’s how it may seem. The difficulty centrist voters are now facing is the choice between a republican candidate with support from the current administration, or a democratic candidate who is bordering on democratic socialism. Voters who wish to see a change in the current administration would logically want to flip the Senate, which would be almost impossible without winning the Michigan seat. As we saw in their most recent debate, El-Sayed’s arguments revolved around creating an association between Rogers and the current administration, which aims at this tension and urges voters to make the logical decision against a Trump-backed candidate in order to flip the senate.

It is no secret that the country is calling for change: the Hill reported in a recent survey that Trump’s overall approval ratings bottomed out at 36% in mid-October, an all-time low over his presidency. The numbers are even bleaker when considering the administration’s handling of inflation, sitting at just over 20%. What’s most startling about these statistics is not how low the administration’s ratings have fallen, but how they are split by party. The overall disapproval rating of democrats sits at 98%, contrasted with 23% of republicans. This really fuels the idea of a majority resistance to the current administration. Accordingly, 42% of all Michigan voters view their Senate vote as “mainly…a vote against President Trump.”

I’m not telling you who to vote for, nor who is the “better” choice of the two. It has become all too common to view political ideologies as a monolith: that to be a democrat or to be a republican is to accept all of what it means to agree with that party’s ideologies. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Politics itself is so divisive because it deals with such difficult and important issues, and it’s impossible to find two people who feel the same way about everything. You could be pro-life and still support restrictions on guns, support Trump’s tariffs and oppose his immigration policy: personal political ideas are often too diverse to unify into a neat ideology.

Put simply, I believe this election will be won by the candidate who can cater more to these mixed ideological centrists. Even as Abdul El Sayed pushes further left, his distance from both parties might prove to work better with voters over the alternative: Mike Rogers, a symbol of the current system under Trump.

All that is to say, when November 3rd rolls around, make sure you are at the polls, voting for whoever you feel supports your beliefs more, whether that’s in El-Sayed, Rogers, or someone else entirely. The only thing more dangerous than uninformed voting is not voting at all.